Texas emergency management leaders give update on winter storm response

Nancy Wilson sits on her porch after returning from a water distribution site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Houston. Wilson does not have full running water. The city remains under a boil water notice and many residents lack water at home due to frozen or broken pipes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas emergency management officials are slated to provide an update on the state’s winter storm response Saturday afternoon.

Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Military Department, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality executive director Toby Baker are among the scheduled speakers.

The update comes as Texas recovers from power outages around the state, while plumbing problems still plague millions.

The White House announced Saturday morning President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for 77 Texas counties, which allows individuals to request federal assistance on home repairs and uninsured property losses through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

Gov. Abbott called an emergency meeting for Saturday afternoon with key state lawmakers to address ways to “ensure that Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills” after widespread power outages during and after the storm.

“It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs,” Abbott stated.