Texas Education Agency announces Pre-K Learning solution to support Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Education Agency announced they will be giving pre-kindergarten students new resources and tools that will be made available through the Texas Home Learning 3.0 initiative.

The TEA has partnered with Teaching Strategies who’s online curriculum reaches more than five-million children throughout the country.

“Thanks to Governor Abbott, in the past several years, Texas has made a massive commitment to expanding access to quality prekindergarten and the development of suitable instructional materials for our youngest students. These new tools will help improve our schools’ ability to support our youngest learners, whether they are coming to school in person or attending remotely,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Before the materials are released they will undergo a review that includes Texas teacher feedback to confirm alignment with the TEKS.