Texas DSHS reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

There is one new case also being reported in Swisher County. That brings it to a total of five cases in Swisher.

During the morning Zoom meeting, the City of Amarillo reported at least one new case in Potter and Randall County; bringing it to a total of 255 cases.

However officials did warn that number would go up when the City of Amarillo releases new information this afternoon.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 20, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 11 1 2 Childress 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 3 – – Deaf Smith 12 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 17 – 1 Hansford 1 – – Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 8 – 1 Moore 121 – 21 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 1 Potter 142 3 20 Quay 2 – – Randall 112 3 22 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 7 – – Swisher 5 – 1 Texas 13 1 2 TOTAL 502 9 80

