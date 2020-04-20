Texas DSHS reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

There is one new case also being reported in Swisher County. That brings it to a total of five cases in Swisher.

During the morning Zoom meeting, the City of Amarillo reported at least one new case in Potter and Randall County; bringing it to a total of 255 cases.

However officials did warn that number would go up when the City of Amarillo releases new information this afternoon.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore12121
Oldham31
Parmer1
Potter142320
Quay2
Randall112322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas1312
TOTAL502980

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss