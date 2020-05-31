Texas DSHS: 82 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in Moore County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 82 more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 31, the TDSHS confirmed 82 new cases and 6 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 686 confirmed cases and 485 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

Moore County also has 13 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:01 p.m. on May 31, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2424
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro33123
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry52
Dallam2918
Deaf Smith1641399
Donley2726
Gray98280
Hall2
Hansford19212
Hartley1229
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3723
Lipscomb22
Moore68613485
Ochiltree49234
Oldham413
Parmer5921
Potter2,32130653
Quay512
Randall6746238
Roberts22
Roosevelt40
Sherman2521
Swisher1812
Texas9205932
Union4
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,341792,647
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss