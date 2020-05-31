Texas DSHS: 82 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 82 more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 31, the TDSHS confirmed 82 new cases and 6 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 686 confirmed cases and 485 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

Moore County also has 13 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:01 p.m. on May 31, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 24 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 33 1 23 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 52 – – Dallam 29 – 18 Deaf Smith 164 13 99 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 98 2 80 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 12 Hartley 12 2 9 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 23 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 686 13 485 Ochiltree 49 2 34 Oldham 4 1 3 Parmer 59 – 21 Potter 2,321 30 653 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 674 6 238 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 40 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 12 Texas 920 5 932 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 12 TOTAL 5,341 79 2,647

