Texas DSHS: 82 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 82 more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
On Sunday, May 31, the TDSHS confirmed 82 new cases and 6 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 686 confirmed cases and 485 recoveries associated with COVID-19.
Moore County also has 13 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:01 p.m. on May 31, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|24
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|33
|1
|23
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|52
|–
|–
|Dallam
|29
|–
|18
|Deaf Smith
|164
|13
|99
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|98
|2
|80
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|12
|Hartley
|12
|2
|9
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|37
|–
|23
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|686
|13
|485
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|34
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|59
|–
|21
|Potter
|2,321
|30
|653
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|674
|6
|238
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|40
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|12
|Texas
|920
|5
|932
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|12
|TOTAL
|5,341
|79
|2,647
