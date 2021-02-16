Texas DPS closes all Northwest Texas Region offices due to winter weather

Texas DPS Logo (Version 3) - 720-54787063

Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced all Northwest Texas Region DPS Offices will closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the Texas DPS, offices in the following 71 counties will be closed:

District 5A:

Closed for the day 
Archer, Bailey, Baylor, Clay, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Hale, Hardeman, Hockley, Jack, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Montague, Terry, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and Young

District 5B:

Closed for the day

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler

District 5C:
Closed for the day

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton

The DPS reminds citizens if you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, make sure your appointment time has not been affected.

