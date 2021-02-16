Texas DPS closes all Northwest Texas Region offices due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced all Northwest Texas Region DPS Offices will closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
According to the Texas DPS, offices in the following 71 counties will be closed:
District 5A:
Closed for the day
Archer, Bailey, Baylor, Clay, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Hale, Hardeman, Hockley, Jack, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Montague, Terry, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and Young
District 5B:
Closed for the day
Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler
District 5C:
Closed for the day
Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton
The DPS reminds citizens if you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, make sure your appointment time has not been affected.
