Texas DLR offering driving course in American Sign Language

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) is now offering a driving course in American Sign Language.

According to a release, the course is require by Senate Bill 1051 and its the first developed by a state agency.

“TDLR is proud to make this driving course available for deaf or hard of hearing students. Being able to receive this information in ASL will allow for these students to have the same opportunity as their fellow Texans when taking a driver education course,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director in the release.

Officials add TDLR worked with ASL experts to develop the driving course.

The Driver Education Course in American Sign Language (ASL) must be taken through a TDLR-licensed driver education school for students to receive the certificate of completion that’s needed to complete the driver license application process.

The release also mentions the course includes a transcript and includes voiceovers in English for accessibility.