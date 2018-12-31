Texas Devil Dog Training Teaches Skills That Could Save Lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Dogs have been working alongside people for hundreds of years. Texas Devil Dog Training teaches dogs skills that can lead to saving lives.

Randy Ship, a dog owner looking to train his energetic dog Ziva, ended up finding a hobby that they both enjoyed.

"There was a seminar in Lubbock and we decided to take it and we were hooked ever since," Ship stated, "we just loved doing the scent work."

Scent work, also known as tracking, is a game of hide-and-seek for dogs in which they search for items and even people.

"You know if you wanted to you could get certified for Homeland Security and FEMA search and rescue teams," Ship said. FEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency, uses scent dogs to help in emergency situations.

Ship and his fellow dog handler friends want to put their dog's noses to the test with helping to find lost children or even dementia patients around the Panhandle. He said that would not be possible without the help of the trainer Mary Femniak.

"It's been over ten years that scent work has become a passion of mine," Femniak said. "So I'm here helping these search dogs learn some skills and practice."

The dogs' practice consists of putting clothing, like a worn sock in a plastic bag and allowing the dogs to search for the person whom the item belongs to.

"It has a lot of scent in it and the dogs can get a good whiff of it from far away as to who they're looking for, "Femniak said.

There is a huge variety of scent work for dogs, rather they are pets doing it for fun or a dog working on its certification for search and rescue missions.

Femniak continues, "You can do cadaver searches, you can do lost people searches you know there's no end to what you can do."

Scent work is a bonding experience for people just looking for an activity to do with their dogs.

"You build such a bond with the dog, Ship said, "its just a wonderful thing to do."

Femniak also said for those who do not like a crowd, scent work is perfect because it can be done at home with a few shoe boxes, lots of practice and dedication to training.

For anyone interested in training with Femniak and Texas Devil Dog Training they will set up a private session and evaluation for participants and their dog.