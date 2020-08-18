Texas Democrats hope to garner more voters virtually as Democratic National Convention kicks off

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Democratic Party hosted a virtual kickoff event Monday, August 17 ahead of the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

While national conventions are usually full of handshakes, balloon drops and crowds of supporters, that’s changed this year amid the pandemic.

During Monday morning’s virtual event, Texas Congressman Marc Veasey (D – Dallas) acknowledged the change, remembering when he met TDP Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa’s family at the convention in 2008.

“That was when I first got to know your wife and your family, Mr. Chairman, and I think the magical moments that we create in person are just, you know, invaluable,” Rep. Veasey continued, “But we know that we have to take this [pandemic] seriously.”

State Rep. Victoria Neave (D – Dallas), who is lined up to be one of the DNC’s keynote speakers on Tuesday night, said she thinks the party will be able to reach more people virtually.

“Folks who may not have gone to the convention are excited and wanting to watch it with us as there are watch parties being hosted all across Texas and all across the country,” Rep. Neave explained.

She said she’s confident Texas will turn blue this November with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the ticket.

“It’s going to make a real real difference on the pocketbooks of Texans, and on the livelihoods of our children, as we try to open up more opportunities for for our children and students to go to college as well,” Rep. Neave said.

Texas Republicans insisted Monday that Texas will stay red, including GOP Congressional Candidate Genevieve Collins.

“The Biden Harris ticket is the most anti-energy ticket in history. And let’s be honest, that doesn’t work for Texas. Texas is partially responsible for America’s energy independence,” Collins said.

Rep. Neave, however, said Biden is pro-energy.

“The character of our country is at stake, as Joe Biden says, the soul of our nation and so that coupled with policies that Biden and Kamala are going to be advocating for in Congress that will help the Texas economy,” Rep. Neave said.

Texas GOP Chairman said he believes Texans’ values line up more with the GOP’s values.

“Texans will choose the rule of law over the rule of the mob, to include the insidious decision to defund our law enforcement agencies. Texans will choose economic empowerment over the economic enslavement of the welfare state and wealth redistribution policies. Texans will choose to be energy independent and making America great by being a net exporter of our energy resources…not the delusional green new deal” West said in a statement Monday.