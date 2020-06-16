Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Democrats are mounting a new effort to push back against a well-funded Republican campaign that seeks to undermine public confidence in mail-in-voting. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Democractic Party says current Texas law violates the 26th Amendment of the Constitution and wants to improve access to mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Dunn, the party’s attorney, said they’ve filed two documents with the country’s court in order to overturn a ruling by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that denied people claiming the fear of contracting COVID-19 as a disability and requesting a mail-in ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Democratic Party wants the Supreme Court to lift the stay placed by the Fifth Circuit immediately, and it wants the Supreme Court to consider the case on a longer timeframe, KXAN’s John Engel reports.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed with the Texas Democratic Party in May and issued a judgment to allow broader access to mail-in ballots, but that decision was quickly put on hold by the Texas Supreme Court after it issued a stay at the request of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.