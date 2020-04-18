Texas County officials confirm 4 more COVID-19 cases

by: David Davis

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) —Texas County has another four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Texas County officials confirmed four additional positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, April 18, bringing their total confirmed cases to 13.

Texas County Emergency Management’s Facebook released a post to their page that said the positive results are three Guymon residents and one Tyrone resident.

The post also said that an investigation into any positive result is standard and all people in close contact with the person will be notified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and advised of quarantine and testing procedure.

No other details in the new cases have been released.

The Facebook post also mentioned residents of Texas County should be tested if they exhibit even one symptom of COVID-19.

The post said drive-through testing is offered for free by the Texas County Health Department Monday through Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, and the individual only needs to have one COVID-19 symptom present to be tested, but an appointment is required.

Appointments are available by calling TCHD at 580-338-8544.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:42 p.m. on April 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro111
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore9921
Oldham31
Potter130220
Quay2
Randall103322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher41
Texas1312
TOTAL456878

