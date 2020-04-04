Texas County confirms second case of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in their county.

Texas County officials said the test was confirmed on Saturday, April 4, and the test results were from a sample taken on March, 18.

Officials said an investigation into any positive result is standard and all persons in close contact with the person will be notified and advised of quarantine

The county now has two positive cases for COVID-19.

No other details were released.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: