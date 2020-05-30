Live Now
Texas County confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 9 new cases on Saturday, May 30 through its Facebook page. The 9 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 920.

Texas County also has a total of 832 recoveries along with a total of five deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:38 p.m. on May 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong32
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32121
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry52
Dallam2917
Deaf Smith1631388
Donley2726
Gray97269
Hall2
Hansford19211
Hartley1229
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3722
Lipscomb22
Moore60213458
Ochiltree49232
Oldham412
Parmer5518
Potter2,32130653
Quay512
Randall6746238
Roberts22
Roosevelt37
Sherman2521
Swisher1812
Texas9205932
Union4
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,247792,586
