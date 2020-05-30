Texas County confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 9 new cases on Saturday, May 30 through its Facebook page. The 9 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 920.

Texas County also has a total of 832 recoveries along with a total of five deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:38 p.m. on May 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 2 Beaver 24 – 21 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 6 – 3 Castro 32 1 21 Childress 2 – 2 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 5 – 3 Cottle 4 1 2 Curry 52 – – Dallam 29 – 17 Deaf Smith 163 13 88 Donley 27 – 26 Gray 97 2 69 Hall 2 – – Hansford 19 2 11 Hartley 12 2 9 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 37 – 22 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 602 13 458 Ochiltree 49 2 32 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 55 – 18 Potter 2,321 30 653 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 674 6 238 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 37 – – Sherman 25 – 21 Swisher 18 – 12 Texas 920 5 932 Union 4 – – Wheeler 15 – 12 TOTAL 5,247 79 2,586

