Texas County confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 9 new cases on Saturday, May 30 through its Facebook page. The 9 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 920.
Texas County also has a total of 832 recoveries along with a total of five deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:38 p.m. on May 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|21
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|52
|–
|–
|Dallam
|29
|–
|17
|Deaf Smith
|163
|13
|88
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|97
|2
|69
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|11
|Hartley
|12
|2
|9
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|37
|–
|22
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|602
|13
|458
|Ochiltree
|49
|2
|32
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|55
|–
|18
|Potter
|2,321
|30
|653
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|674
|6
|238
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|37
|–
|–
|Sherman
|25
|–
|21
|Swisher
|18
|–
|12
|Texas
|920
|5
|932
|Union
|4
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|12
|TOTAL
|5,247
|79
|2,586
