Texas County confirms 51 new cases of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19.

Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 51 new cases on Saturday, May 16 through its Facebook page. The 51 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 658.

Texas County also confirmed 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 306.

Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:53 p.m. on May 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 16 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 2 Castro 27 1 12 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 40 – – Dallam 21 1 7 Deaf Smith 120 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 – 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 3 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 544 11 280 Ochiltree 40 1 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 25 6 Potter 2,129 23 326 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 602 4 142 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 14 – 8 Texas 658 4 306 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 4,508 60 1,282

