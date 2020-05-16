Texas County confirms 51 new cases of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19.
Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 51 new cases on Saturday, May 16 through its Facebook page. The 51 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 658.
Texas County also confirmed 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 306.
Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:53 p.m. on May 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|16
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|12
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|40
|–
|–
|Dallam
|21
|1
|7
|Deaf Smith
|120
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|–
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|544
|11
|280
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|25
|6
|Potter
|2,129
|23
|326
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|602
|4
|142
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|14
|–
|8
|Texas
|658
|4
|306
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|4,508
|60
|1,282
