Texas County confirms 51 new cases of COVID-19

News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19.

Texas County Emergency Management confirmed the 51 new cases on Saturday, May 16 through its Facebook page. The 51 new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Texas County up to 658.

Texas County also confirmed 25 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 306.

Texas County also has a total of four deaths according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:53 p.m. on May 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2316
Briscoe1
Carson32
Castro27112
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry40
Dallam2117
Deaf Smith120626
Donley2624
Gray9149
Hansford1627
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore54411280
Ochiltree40119
Oldham412
Parmer256
Potter2,12923326
Quay512
Randall6024142
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher148
Texas6584306
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL4,508601,282
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss