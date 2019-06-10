Texas Archaeological Society host field school at Palo Duro Canyon

The Texas Department of Transportation held its Texas Archeological Field School in Palo Duro Canyon for the first time.

Many history enthusiasts braved the cold harsh winds to get their hands dirty on Sunday, June 9.

The Texas Archeological Society has been around for decades working with TxDOT to ensure that history stays intact.

“Every year the TAS has a Field School where we bring members out to the field to perform archeological investigations,” Dr. Kevin Hanselka, Principal Investigator at Texas Archeological Society, explained.

People of all ages are allowed to participate in the Field School. There are classes held by archeologists to help newcomers understand the process of excavating.

The field school lasts about a week, where archeologists will carefully dig to find hidden treasures from previous civilizations, however, where they look is limited.

“Well considering that the park itself is 27,000 acres, there are only 41 known sites in the park,” Hanselka said.

The weather also determines when people are allowed to look. If it is raining, the searches are usually placed on hold.

“We have to watch the weather very carefully especially in a place like this it’s very beautiful but also very dangerous,” Hanselka stated.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is working in partnership with TxDOT to make sure that nature is preserved along with any artifacts that are found.

“We are trying to inventory all of the archeological sites in the park itself so that the park can make plans for future developments,” Hanselka said.

Experts already have an idea of what they are looking for in the canyon.

“Arrowheads and the remains of ancient campsites and things like that,” Hanselka stated.

One of the great things about the field school is that you don’t have to have a Ph.D. to attend.

This year around 300 people signed up.

Archeologists on site said artifacts that are found will most likely be taken to a museum after they have been studied.