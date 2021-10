COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A Texas A&M staff member is charged with animal cruelty.

44-year-old Dr. Ashlee Elane Watts was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Monday. She is charged with Cruelty to Livestock Animals Physical Abuse.

The Brazos County Jail log states the incident happened in December 2019.

FOX 44 has reached out to Texas A&M, but has not heard back. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Brazos County Jail