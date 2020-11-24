Texas A&M president resigns, will step down at the end of the year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The 25th president for Texas A&M University is stepping down at the end of the year, according to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.

Chancellor John Sharp says he accepted President Michael K. Young’s resignation, which will be effective Dec. 31.

“I want to thank him for his service to Texas A&M University, and I look forward to seeing him fulfill his passion to create an institute addressing the issues of religious freedom and international affairs,” said Sharp in the press release.

Young became president in May 2015, according to the school’s website. During his time as president, he increased research expenditures nearly 13%, which would’ve totaled almost $1 billion per year, according to Texas A&M.

Sharp says he’s asked Professor John L. Junkins to serve as interim president, according to the release. He teaches aerospace engineering and is an “accomplished researcher.”