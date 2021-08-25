Texas A&M PD seeking suspect in sexual assualt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) is seeking information regarding a January sexual assault on campus.

The department received information Tuesday regarding a sexual assault reported to the Title IX Office.

The victim reported she was sexually assaulted on January 16 in her southside dorm room. The victim met the suspect on campus during the week of January 10 and began sending messages via social media. On January 16, the victim invited the suspect to her dorm room – where the suspect asked for sexual contact. The victim refused. The suspect then threatened to tell others about explicit photos of the victim and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 years of age, 5’11”, weighs 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The identity of the victim is confidential, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Source: Texas A&M University Police Department