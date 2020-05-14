Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is using “digital education” to help farmers and ranchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas A&M Agrilife Extension said even though their office is closed during this time, they are still offering advice to farmers and ranchers here on the high plains.

“We’re still contacting them and answering questions for them but we have had to pivot from an educational standpoint with groups because now we’re not doing face to face education we’re using more digital and more technology driven education,” Danny Nusser, Regional Program Leader, said.

Currently, the center is using digital education like webinars, zoom meetings, and updating their social media pages with the latest agrilife news.

“Farming producers are in the field. so they’re dealing with issues, weather, temperatures and those type of emerging issues,” Nusser explained.

However, that is not all they are doing to help farmers and rancher in need.

“Deliver PPE and test kits around the region so those folks can have those. and that’s been very good,” Nusser stated.

For those still looking for guidance Texas A&M Agrilife Extension said they are there to listen and help.