AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Air and Space Museum (TASM) announced they will host a Plane Picnic and an open house from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 30.

According to a TASM Facebook post, The event will be held to Honor the Crews that Flew. The TASM is located at 10001 American Drive north of Bell Helicopter.TASM said hamburgers and hot dogs will be available at $5 per person or $20 per family.

All the aircraft will be open for entry including:

The 1945 DC-3 used in the Berlin Airlift

The YAK 11 WWII Russian fighter

The C-7 Caribou that transported Gen William Westmoreland in Viet Nam

The NASA Shuttle Training Aircraft was used by astronaut Rick Husband of Amarillo.

For more information on the Texas Air and Space Museum picnic/open house, visit here.