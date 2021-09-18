Texas Air and Space Museum hosting Plane Party, with visit from B-25J Mitchell Bomber ‘Maid in the Shade’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Air and Space Museum is hosting a Plane Party today featuring a visit from the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade.”

Event organizers said the event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will feature performances by Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz, a Texas buffet, hangar dance, and a cash bar.

Admission is $50 per person for civilians, $35 per person for active or military veterans and one guest, and $25 per person for the latest generation of those 21 to 29 years of age. Event officials tell us tickets are available at the museum and at Goodin’s Jewelry at 3701 Olsen. They can also be purchased online.



The B-25J Mitchell aircraft will be open to the public Tuesday, September 14 through Sunday, September 19. Event planners added the cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.

The Texas Air and Space Museum is located at 10001 American Boulevard in the English Field Aviation hangar north of Bell Helicopter.

