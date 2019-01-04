Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins Donates Paycheck to Barnes Family

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a lot on his mind; his team is getting ready for a playoff game.

And he’s mourning the tragic death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

Hopkins posted on Twitter Thursday, he will give his playoff check to her family for funeral expenses.

According to the NFL, Hopkins will make $29,000 for playing in the game.

He also wants to see that money help find her killer.

Barnes was shot to death when a man opened fire on her family’s vehicle in Houston Sunday.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on the killer.

Hopkins says the little girl reminds him of his own daughter and he will be playing in her honor.

The Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts in a wild card game Saturday afternoon.