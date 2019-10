AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can test out some new wheels while also giving back to a local school.

Ford Motor Company will be hosting the four your school program tomorrow at St. Mary’s Cathedral Fall Carnival.

Ford will donate $20 for everyone who comes and test drives a new Ford vehicle.

They hope to raise at most $6,000 for St. Mary’s Cathedral School to use on general operations.

The carnival will be tomorrow starting at noon at the school.