Tennessee reports 2nd coronavirus-related death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Tennessee has died from the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

That statement released Sunday by the hospital said the adult patient was a resident of an adjacent county who had underlying health conditions.

No additional information was immediately released about the patient.

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said this was first coronavirus-related death at the hospital, but the second overall for the state.

The Metro Public Health Department confirmed Friday that a 73-year-old Davidson County man, who also had underlying health conditions, had died from complications related to COVID-19.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 371 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.