Tennessee man almost loses finger from rattlesnake bite

A summer time warning, watch where you step and where you reach.

Snakes can be lurking and in some cases those bites can kill.

A Tennessee man’s encounter with a venomous serpent nearly cost him a finger.

Off the gravel roads here in Franklin, Tennessee.

“This is kind of a freak accident.”

Austin McGee never gave it much thought..

“I honestly thought a rattlesnake bite wasn’t that big of a deal.”

He and a friend.

“I heard something that sounded like just a faint little rattle.”

Were doing some work.

“Must be a bug or something cause it wasn’t really that loud.”

And without even seeing it.

“There was a bunch of metal right here, so I reached down to pick it up.”

A rattlesnake bit Austin. But he’s a tough guy.

“Didn’t hurt real bad. Just like getting stung.”

His friend on the other hand.

“Just get to the hospital.”

And over the next couple of days.

“It progressively kept getting worse and then they popped it and it went back down and then the skin around it started coming off.”

He thought he was going to lose it.

“It’s like a throbbing. It was beating with my heart every time.”

Three weeks later, he can hardly bend it but the doc says he’ll likely make a full recovery.

And his friends are going to take the threat more seriously.

Doctors believe McGee was bitten by a baby timber rattlesnake.

According to wildlife experts — the venom in baby rattlesnakes is more potent than adults and can be deadly.