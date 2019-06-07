Teens twice as likely as parents to sleep with their phones

More teens are going to bed with their phones and are twice as likely as their parents to check for texts and other notifications throughout the night.

Common Sense Media surveying a thousand parents and children to examine their reliance on their smartphones.

While 62 percent of parents keep smartphones within reach, teens were twice as likely to actually have the device in bed with them.

Almost four in 10 teens wake up in the middle of the night to check notifications.

About half of the parents say they’re addicted to their phones and 60 percent said they think their kids are smart-phone addicted.