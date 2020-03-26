Teen’s Remains Found 10 Years After Disappearance

Investigators say they've identified skeletal remains found as those of 17-year-old Paige Johnson, last seen alive nearly ten years ago.

(WLWT) Remains found in Clermont County, Ohio Sunday have been identified as Paige Johnson, a Northern Kentucky girl who went missing nearly 10 years ago.

Johnson was 17 years old when she vanished in Covington on September 23, 2010 after attending a party with friends.

“I’ve been wanting to bring my baby home for so long. This is a day I was worried I would go to my grave without ever getting this day,” said Donna Johnson, Paige’s mother.

Donna said she has two opposite, but strong emotions at once, “Overwhelming happiness with sadness at the same time.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined, officials said.

Countless efforts have been made over the past 10 years to find out what happened to Paige that night.

