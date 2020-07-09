Teens discover bodies stuffed in bags while filming TikTok videos

SEATTLE – The family of a murdered mother of four wants answers after her remains, along with her boyfriend’s, washed up on beach.

Gina Jaschke can hardly bear the thought of what happened to her loving niece, 35-year-old Jessie Lewis whose remains were found washed up in a suitcase last month, along with her long-time 27-year-old boyfriend, Austin Wenner, who everyone knew as ‘Cash.’

The remains of both Lewis and Wenner were found by teens shooting a TikTok video who discovered a packed suitcase washed up on the rocky shores of Alki Beach on June 19, and called 911. The video has been viewed around the world.

Detectives say both had been shot.

Jaschke wants everyone to know what a big-hearted woman Jesse was, and what a fun-loving, affectionate couple she and Cash were for eight years.

Jaschke’s family can’t comprehend how the couple died.

The murderers may have tried to cover up the crime by hiding the remains in bags, but profilers say it could also have been a statement.

“If they’re trying to send a message – ok – what that you’re animals?” asked Jaschke. “Because that’s the only message that you’ve freakin gotten out to anybody!”

Jaschke started a GoFundMe page to raise reward money to find the killers.

“What I can do is keep it alive, alive in everybody’s mind still and because somebody knows something, somebody sees something, they might be scared to say anything,” said Jaschke.

The family hopes someone calls the Seattle police department’s tip-line, and also wants to thank the kids who found the suitcase and called police.