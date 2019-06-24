Teen pot use increased tenfold since 1990s

A new study finding teens in the u-s are using pot in much bigger numbers than a generation ago.

The lead author of the study from the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health looked at federal health data from 1991 to 2017 after looking at more than 200,000 high school students researchers found the number of those who said they’d used pot at least once over the past month rose tenfold from .6-percent in 1991 to 6.3-percent by 2017.

Even further, they found many teens are becoming dual users of both marijuana and alcohol with the number of teens who admit to using both substances at least once a month almost doubling.

Data suggests more teens are using because the percentage of high school seniors who perceive that regular use of pot is dangerous has dropped significantly with 78.6-percent believing it’s harmful in 1991 and only 29 percent with that belief in 2017.