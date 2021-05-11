Teen girl pleads guilty to fatal UberEats carjacking near Nationals Park

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old girl accused of murdering Mohammad Anwar, UberEats driver during a fatal carjacking near Nationals Park has pled guilty on murder charges.

Officials say the 15-year-old will be sentenced next month on June 4th. According to the D.C. Superior Court Spokeswoman, the 13-year-old girl also involved in the incident will have another hearing on May 19.

