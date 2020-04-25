Zoom fatigue is a thing, and you may have it

All those zoom meetings bringing you down? You're not alone.

(FOX NEWS) — From work meetings to happy hour, people are spending more time talking on virtual platforms.

As a result, some mental health experts say that some people are experiencing “zoom fatigue.”

They say video chats put a strain on our bodies, because our brains need to work harder to pick up on non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions or tone.

If zoom is adding more stress, to an already stressful time, experts say try adding phone calls without video into your routine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: