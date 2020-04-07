YouTube taking action on 5G conspiracy videos

YouTube tries to limit spread of false 5G coronavirus claims after cellphone towers attacked.

(CNN) — Social media platforms are trying to limit the spread of conspiracy theories connecting 5G networks and the coronavirus pandemic.

Some YouTube videos falsely claim there’s a connection between COVID-19 and the super-fast wireless technology.

Mobile operators have even said vandals set fires to their towers in the UK in the past few days because of these theories.

YouTube says this content falls into a gray area and does not directly violate the site’s policies but the company says these videos could lose advertising revenue and will be removed from search results.

Other social media sites are also taking action on the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.

Twitter says it is increasing its use of machine learning to help take down false posts and Facebook says it is taking “aggressive” measures and is starting to remove any claims linking coronavirus to 5G networks.

