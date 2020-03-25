YouTube reduces video quality to minimize lag

(FOX NEWS) — Websites that stream video are taking a breather.
Youtube and other video streaming websites are reducing their video quality from high-definition to standard-definition on a global scale.
The move comes as an effort to ease stress on internet networks.
This, as more and more people work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
YouTube, Netflix, and Zoom made the changes in the EU and China last week at the request of authorities, though experts say the internet’s core is managing the spike in traffic just fine.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Mobile Concerts Lift Spirits Through Song
- FDIC cautions against coronavirus-related scams, poor planning
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020
- Wedding Season Derailed: Coronavirus Cancels Party Plans
- Inmate at Dallas jail tests positive for coronavirus