YouTube reduces video quality to minimize lag

YouTube and other video streaming websites are reducing video quality from high-definition to standard-definition

(FOX NEWS) — Websites that stream video are taking a breather.

Youtube and other video streaming websites are reducing their video quality from high-definition to standard-definition on a global scale.

The move comes as an effort to ease stress on internet networks.

This, as more and more people work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

YouTube, Netflix, and Zoom made the changes in the EU and China last week at the request of authorities, though experts say the internet’s core is managing the spike in traffic just fine.

