YouTube not liable when users upload copyrighted material

A European court of justice adviser says YouTube and other social media platforms are not responsible for users posting copyrighted material

(FOX NEWS) — Copyright changes could be coming to youtube.

Online platforms, such as youtube, should not be held accountable if users upload copyrighted works to their sites according to an adviser to the European Union court of justice.

The court is considering the issue, as part of the digital services act.

It stems from two cases one involving a music producer who filed a lawsuit over copyrighted material that was uploaded to youtube.

Thursdays’ opinion is not binding but the court does frequently follow the adviser’s guidance when deciding cases.

He worries about the platforms becoming judges of what’s legal and over removing content.

The adviser adds copyright-holders can ask for injunctions against the sites, to prevent uploads.

The judges are expected to provide more clarity on who should be held accountable for the uploaded copyrighted work by the end of this year.

