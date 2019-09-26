Your Amazon Alexa can soon have Samuel L. Jackson’s voice

The actor will become the first celebrity voice option for the tech assistant with more guest voices expected to hit the platform in 2020.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re getting sick of hearing the same Alexa voice here’s some good news.

Samuel L. Jackson’s smooth baritone will soon be an option for Amazon Alexa users.

The e-commerce giant announced a new technology Wednesday that allows Alexa to replicate speech inflections of real people meaning the actor’s voice will be synthesized rather than pre-recorded.

While the new voice pack will not be able to help with lists or reminders, it can tell jokes, set alarms, play music and more.

Jackson’s vocals will be available later this year as a 99-cent upgrade and comes in both clean and explicit versions.

Don’t worry if you’re not a “snakes on a plane” fan, Amazon plans to add more celebrity voices next year.