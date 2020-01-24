Work out with your Apple watch, get rewarded!

Apple is hoping to motivate you to hit the gym more often by linking Apple Watch and gyms and health clubs; you can earn perks such as gift cards and reduced membership fees

(CNN) —Apple is hoping to motivate you to hit the gym more often by linking Apple Watch with gyms and health clubs.

The program, called “Apple Watch Connected,” launched Thursday with several chains.

Through it, gym-goers can earn perks, such as gift cards and reduced membership fees by achieving exercise goals.

The partner gyms have their own iPhone and Apple Watch apps, accept Apple Pay, offer a perk, and have equipment that uses gymkit.

Gymkit syncs the Apple Watch with exercise equipment such as ellipticals and treadmills.

The launch partners are Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory, Basecamp Fitness, and the YMCA in select cities.

