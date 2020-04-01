Watch out for ‘Zoom Bombing’

Officials and tech experts are warning about 'Zoom Bombing.' when hackers break into a Zoom meeting or a virtual classroom

More and more hackers are trying to infiltrate webcam apps.

With the coronavirus forcing millions of people across the country to selfisolate in their homes many are taking to online programs, like Zoom, to complete work for school and their jobs.

This is something shady hackers are trying to take advantage of.

Breaking into chat rooms and unleashing inappropriate content to participants.

It’s something technology experts are now urging teachers and employers to be on the look out for.

If you’re in charge of conducting a zoom meeting, experts also say you can turn off the screen-sharing options for participants in your group adding, if anything goes wrong to make sure to end the meeting fast to avoid hackers from getting continued access to your meeting.

