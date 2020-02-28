Voice-controlled elevator

SHANGHAI, China (NBC NEWS) — An elevator manufacturer based in Shanghai has designed a voice control elevator for a hospital in China’s hard-hit Hubei province.

Since the new Coronavirus outbreak, experts have been warning that people could be infected with Covid-19 when pressing buttons on the elevator.

Many parts of the country began to place napkins, toothpicks and other items in the elevator to avoid people’s direct contact with buttons.

Yichang’s number two people’s hospital is a designated hospital for patients infected with Covid-19 in Hubei.

