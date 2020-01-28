Video consumption soars

(NBC NEWS) — Americans are watching more video.
New data released by market research firm Parks Associates reveal a 33-percent increase in hours spent watching video per week.
That’s comparing 2018 to 2019.
And TV sets are still king with more than half of all video viewed on a TV.
Consumers report spending on average nearly 20 hours per week watching video on a TV, compared to nearly four hours on a mobile phone.
More than one-quarter of US broadband households rank local broadcast channels as their most enjoyed type of channel, far ahead of all other types.
More from MyHighPlains.com: