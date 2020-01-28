Video consumption soars

TV sets still dominate home entertainment, accounting for more than 50% of all video consumed. Consumers also increased the total amount of time spent watching video from 2018 to 2019, a 33% increase in hours spent per week in video viewing.

(NBC NEWS) — Americans are watching more video.

New data released by market research firm Parks Associates reveal a 33-percent increase in hours spent watching video per week.

That’s comparing 2018 to 2019.

And TV sets are still king with more than half of all video viewed on a TV.

Consumers report spending on average nearly 20 hours per week watching video on a TV, compared to nearly four hours on a mobile phone.

More than one-quarter of US broadband households rank local broadcast channels as their most enjoyed type of channel, far ahead of all other types.

