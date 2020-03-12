Verizon launches Yahoo Mobile $40/mon service

(CNN) — Yahoo is back as a phone plan!
Verizon announced Wednesday it is launching a new phone service called ‘Yahoo Mobile.’
It offers unlimited talking, text and data on a 4G network for 40 bucks a month.
Users will also get a Yahoo ad-free e-mail account.
Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017.
Yahoo.com saw more than 180 million visits in February but mobile-phone analysts say ‘Yahoo Mobile’ faces a challenging launch because of limited distribution and a lack of plans.
