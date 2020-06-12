Twitter removes accounts related to Chinese misinformation on COVID-19

Twitter says it's removed 170,000 accounts that it says were an "Influence operation" by China in spreading misinformation that was favorable to China

(FOX NEWS) — Twitter says that it’s removed a large number of accounts it says were spreading Chinese misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The social media giant saying it took down what it says were about 170,000 “Beijing-backed” accounts.

The accounts spreading misleading information about the coronavirus and were favorable to the Chinese government.

Over 23,000 were active accounts and about 150,000 were “Amplifier” accounts.

Twitter researchers determining the accounts were an “Echo chamber” of fake accounts, which praised China’s handling of the coronavirus while antagonizing the US response to it.

Last month, the US State Department also finding a network of Beijing backed accounts spreading coronavirus misinformation.

