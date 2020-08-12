Twitter now allows you to limit replies

Reply limitations can now be placed on Twitter.

(CNN) — Twitter allows users to trim conversations.

The social media giant has been testing new settings that give people stronger control of their space.

Users now can limit who can reply to their tweets including only followers or those who are mentioned in the tweet.

Twitter says these new options make some users feel more safe online.

The company hopes this will lead to more meaningful conversations on its site.

