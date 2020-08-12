Twitter now allows you to limit replies

(CNN) — Twitter allows users to trim conversations.
The social media giant has been testing new settings that give people stronger control of their space.
Users now can limit who can reply to their tweets including only followers or those who are mentioned in the tweet.
Twitter says these new options make some users feel more safe online.
The company hopes this will lead to more meaningful conversations on its site.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Crews repairing gas leak in northwest Amarillo
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Back-to-School Special
- New Mexico’s largest newspapers combine printing operations
- Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president
- New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close