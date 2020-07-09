Twitter could launch a subscription option

Twitter may be working on new subscription platform

(CNN) — Twitter may be working on a new subscription-based platform.

The company made a job posting Wednesday, looking for a senior software engineer at a subscription platform called “Gryphon.”

The listing said the job would be with a new team – and described the project as “A first” for the company.

However, a Twitter spokesperson said the listing was not a product announcement.

The company’s shares still jumped eight-percent after the posting was made.

Twitter has so far focused on its free service and made money through ads and data licensing.

A paid subscription could give the company an extra source of revenue.

