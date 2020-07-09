Twitter could launch a subscription option

(CNN) — Twitter may be working on a new subscription-based platform.
The company made a job posting Wednesday, looking for a senior software engineer at a subscription platform called “Gryphon.”
The listing said the job would be with a new team – and described the project as “A first” for the company.
However, a Twitter spokesperson said the listing was not a product announcement.
The company’s shares still jumped eight-percent after the posting was made.
Twitter has so far focused on its free service and made money through ads and data licensing.
A paid subscription could give the company an extra source of revenue.
