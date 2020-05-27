Trump Threatens Twitter

President Trump rails against Twitter's new policy of fact-checking his tweets, promising "big action" against the social media company.

(NBC News) President Trump is threatening social media companies with the prospect of new regulation after “fact checks” were added to two of his tweets by Twitter.

In a series of Tuesday evening tweets Mr. Trump accused twitter of “interfering in the 2020 presidential election” and “completely stifling free speech,” stating “as president, I will not allow it to happen.”

The push-back came after Twitter added fact check labels on two of the president’s tweets, including one stating there is no way “mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

The message added by Twitter pointed readers to links with articles about the unsubstantiated claim.

On Wednesday Mr. Trump followed up, writing “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!,” but offered no details.

In a statement, Twitter defended the fact checking message on the president’s tweets saying in part, “These tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots. This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier this month.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2X83vcH

More from MyHighPlains.com: