Tinder trying out video chat

Tech News

Tinder is testing a new video chat feature, allowing users to communicate beyond just text messages

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Swipe right to video chat.

Tinder is rolling out its “Face to face” feature, as more people are turning to virtual communication amid the ongoing pandemic.

The feature allows users to video conference with matches without needing to exchange phone numbers or more personal information.

Before the call, both users have to agree to no nudity or illegal activities.

After the call ends, users can answer if they’d want to video chat again and if anyone did anything inappropriate.

As of now, the video chat is only available for users in Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, and Colorado as well as Australia, Brazil, and France.

