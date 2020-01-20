Tinder photos shared on cybercrime forum

According to New York City's task force, more than 70,000 photos of female Tinder users are being shared online without permission.

(FOX NEWS) — New concerns for women who use a popular dating app, their information is being used for potential cybercrime.

More than 70,000 photos of female Tinder users are being shared without permission that claim being made by New York City’s task force on cyber sexual assault.

The task force says photos, and nearly 16,000 Tinder user ID’s, were uploaded to an undisclosed web site used for malware.

A cyber security researcher fraud users are attracted to data dumps like this and will use the photos and sensitive information to harass the Tinder users or to even create fake accounts on other social media platforms.

Tinder says use of their information outside of their app is strictly prohibited.

