Tinder announces new safety features

(FOX NEWS) — Tinder is making strides to become a safer place for singles.

The popular dating app is announcing its new safety features aimed at protecting people from dangerous dates and fake profiles.

Teaming up with Noonlight, a safety platform, Tinder is releasing a panic button to let users discreetly call authorities if they feel unsafe during their date.

Starting Tuesday, users can download the Noonlight app and connect it to their Tinder account.

Through the app, daters in danger will have access to the panic button and be able to enter the time, date and location of their upcoming dates for security purposes.

Tinder is also cracking down on catfishing by allowing its user’s to verify their photos and profile. This feature is expected to launch later in the year.

