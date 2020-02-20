TikTok rolls out new parental controls

TikTok adds new parental controls for users in certain European countries.

(CNN) — TikTok is giving parents more control over how teenagers use their app.

The video platform rolled out a new feature called family safety mode Wednesday.

It lets parents manage their kid’s activity and their time spent on the platform.

For instance, parents can turn off direct messages restrict certain content and set time limits.

Right now it’s only available in some European countries.

TikTok has not said if it plans to give users in the u-s access to the feature.

