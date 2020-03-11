This wristband will help keep your hands away from your face

A tech company just released a wristband that buzzes to prevent you from touching your face, helping to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

(FOX NEWS) — It’s easy to forget to keep your hands away from your face during the Coronavirus outbreak but this bracelet may be able help.

Experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself from the Coronavirus is to not touch your face- this for many is easier said than done.

Thankfully, the tech company Slightly Robot has a new accessory to help.

The new Immutouch Wristband will keep your germy hands off of your face it does this by buzzing when they get too close to your head.

Users wear the band on their wrists and download the accompanying app.

After it is set up to sense when your hands are near your face it will not only buzz but also keep track of how many times you actually touched your face per day.

Immutouch bracelets are selling online for $50.

