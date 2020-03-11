This wristband will help keep your hands away from your face

(FOX NEWS) — It’s easy to forget to keep your hands away from your face during the Coronavirus outbreak but this bracelet may be able help.
Experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself from the Coronavirus is to not touch your face- this for many is easier said than done.
Thankfully, the tech company Slightly Robot has a new accessory to help.
The new Immutouch Wristband will keep your germy hands off of your face it does this by buzzing when they get too close to your head.
Users wear the band on their wrists and download the accompanying app.
After it is set up to sense when your hands are near your face it will not only buzz but also keep track of how many times you actually touched your face per day.
Immutouch bracelets are selling online for $50.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Brother takes sister to daddy/daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
- Cadbury announcing its finalists in the 2020 bunny tryout
- Google asks all North American employees to work from home
- WWE/report: Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal with WWE
- Sea turtles eat plastic because it smells like food