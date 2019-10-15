This company is releasing a dumb phone for kids

Gabb Wireless has designed a phone with no internet access to help ease children into the world of technology.

(FOX NEWS) — Need a starter phone for your child? How about a dumb phone.

Gabb Wireless is releasing a “dumb phone” designed specifically for the younger generation.

The phone allows kids the freedom of having a phone while also easing them into the world of technology giving parents peace of mind.

Gabb phones have a sleek appearance looking like just another Android or iPhone but with no access to the internet or external apps.

Young users can take advantage of the device’s unlimited text, talk, front and back cameras, alarm, calendar, calculator and fm radio.