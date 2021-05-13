The real Alexa? Voice of Amazon assistant may have been revealed

(WJW) — Alexa’s voice has been a presence in the homes of many for years.
Now, a journalist says the mystery behind her identity has been revealed.
**Listen to the voice in the video above to decide for yourself!**
Brad Stone, author of “Amazon Unbound,” said he searched through the works of various voice actresses until he stumbled upon one he says sounds just like Alexa.
The voice reportedly belongs to a Colorado-based voice actress and singer named Nina Rolle.
No one from Amazon or Rolle’s team has confirmed the claim. But Stone said her voice is unmistakable.
